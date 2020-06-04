Marianne O'Neil



Manchester - Marianne O'Neil, 77, of Manchester passed away on Saturday, May 30th at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was born in Nanticoke Pennsylvania on June 29th, 1942 to Anthony and Lucille Pucylowski. As a teenager, Marianne moved to Linden, NJ where she attended Linden High school. After graduating, Marianne remained in Linden and met the love of her life, husband, Joseph. It was there that they began life's journey together raising their two boys. In 2003, Marianne and Joseph relocated to Manchester Twp. where she remained until her passing. Although Marianne was a successful bookkeeper for multiple businesses, her life's passion and dream was to always have a family and she was never more accomplished than in her roles of mother and grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family and her unending love and warmth will always be cherished and sorely missed by family and friends alike.



Marianne is survived by her husband Joseph O'Neil her two sons, Joseph O'Neil Jr. and his wife Diane, Brian O'Neil and his wife Danielle, four grandchildren, Joseph III, Aidan, Devan, and Cayla.



Due to the current pandemic, services for Marianne will be private. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Toms River. As a parishioner of St John's Church in Lakehurst, the family requests a donation be made in memory of Marianne to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 619 Chestnut St. Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.









