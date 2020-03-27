|
|
Marianne Palen
Chatsworth, GA - Marianne Palen 87, of Chatsworth, GA passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Kearny and lived there before moving to Pt. Pleasant in 1949 until moving with her family to Chatsworth, GA in the Northwest GA Mountains.
While in NJ, Marianne attended Rutgers University then worked as a Chemist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Newark. After moving to the Jersey Shore Marianne became a Teacher at Herbertsville Elementary School until her retirement in 1998. Her teaching philosophy is exemplified by the quote by Khalil Gibran "The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind."
After moving to Chatsworth, GA she was active as a Volunteer at Murray County Hospital until the hospital changed ownership. She also was active with the Murray County Humane Society for several years.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Rose Collver; her husband Chester H. Palen who passed away in December 1985; her son Glenn H. Palen in 1970. Surviving is her daughter Terianne Carol Palen formerly Pt. Pleasant, NJ and now Chatsworth,GA; her son-in-law Drew R. McCarsky NJ Chatsworth, GA; her grandson Mitchell H. McCarsky, Dallas, TX; Stephanie M. Godfrey,and her husband Dustin of Chatsworth, GA; her two dogs Buster and Gabby who bought her so much joy.
Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020