Maribeth M. Collins
Wall - Maribeth M. Collins, 76, of Wall, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Mrs. Collins was born in Bayonne to the late James and Virginia (nee Coffey) Kerwan. She lived most of her life in Bayonne and also lived in Neshanic Station, before coming to Wall two years ago. She had a successful career as a business analyst in health care information technology, and more recently, enjoyed working in customer service at The Tire Depot, Ocean Twp. She enjoyed spending time on the beach at Bradley Beach.
Mrs. Collins was predeceased by her husband, Robert Collins. She is survived by her children, Patricia Kennedy-Andretti, and her husband Thomas, of Neptune, Richard Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Francesca, of Princeton, and Deirdre Lund, and her husband Scott, of Raleigh, NC, and was the beloved grandmother of Ethan Calvo, David, Kasey and Michael Lund, and James and Adam Kennedy. Also surviving are her siblings, Edward Kerwan and his wife, Bridgette, of PA, Michael Kerwan and his wife Peggy, of MI, and Peggi Creagan, of MN, as well as nephews and nieces. Additionally, she is survived by her first husband, Richard Kennedy, Sr., and his wife Barbara.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019