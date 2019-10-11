|
Marie A. Farrington
Alexandria, VA - Marie A. Farrington of Alexandria, VA, passed away on October 9, 2019, at the age of 91. Before moving to Virginia, Marie had lived in Leonardo and Atlantic Highlands, NJ, where she was a parishioner of Saint Agnes Church for over 60 years. While living in New Jersey, Mrs. Farrington had been a member of the Saint Agnes Seniors Club and the Altar Rosary Society, as well as the Atlantic Highlands Senior Club. Prior to retirement Marie was employed by the Department of the Army, Fort Monmouth, for 25 years.
Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, John J. Farrington, her grandson, Jeffrey McAllister, her second husband, Nelson H. Patnaude and her stepson, James Patnaude.
Mrs. Farrington is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Joan and Peter McAllister, Clare and Phil Cooper, four grandchildren, Daniel McAllister, Lance Cooper, Iona Cooper, Tessa Cooper and her great granddaughter
Mrs. Farrington is survived by a brother in law, Olof Almquist, two sisters in law, Bernice Farrington and Lila Gettings and special friends Bernadette Heck and Mildred Redmond.
Additionally, Marie is survived by her step family, the Ames, the Hesslers, the Malloys, the Patnaudes, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marie will be cremated in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Marie may be made to: Homes for our Troops (hfotusa.org) or Operation Homefront (operationhomefront.org)
Arrangements by Everly Wheatley Funeral Home (www.everlywheatley.com).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019