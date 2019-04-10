Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Viewing
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius the Tenth RC Church
300 Lacey Road,
Forked River, NJ
Forked River - Marie A. Gogger (nee Casciano), 82, of Forked River passed away on April 8th, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Marie was born in Newark to the late Peter and Catherine Casciano. She was formerly of Irvington and Edison before moving to Forked River in 1972. Marie enjoyed watching the Food Network, traveling to Atlantic City but most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Gogger was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Richard L. Gogger in 2009 along with her brother, Matthew Casciano. Marie is survived by her daughters, Michele Gogger and Claudine Fetzer and her husband Rob and grandchildren Carly Fetzer, Ryan Fetzer and Christopher Gogger. Also surviving is her brother, Frank Casciano Sr., and his wife Linda, niece Dina Weissenburger and nephew Frank Casciano, Jr.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and again on Saturday from 10:00-10:30 am at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street (aka Rt. 9), Forked River, NJ 08731. At Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am, at St. Pius the Tenth RC Church, 300 Lacey Road, Forked River, followed by entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 1347 Perrinville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 in Marie's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
