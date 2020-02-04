Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Jackson Twp. - Marie A. Lyons, 88, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., for the past 42 years.

Marie was a homemaker and a proud gold star mother of her son Chester who was killed in action in the Vietnam War.

She was predeceased by her parents, Steve & Katherine Lemanski; her husband, George Lyons in 2015; and by her sons, Charles and Chester Jarmolinski. Marie is survived by her son, Robert M. Lyons and his wife, Stephanie; and by her grandchildren, Jacob Lyons, Nicole Lyons, Jared Freiwald, Charles Jarmolinski, Jr, Sabrina Jarmolinski, and Debra Jarmolinski.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at the Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Route 9 North, Howell, NJ 07731. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
