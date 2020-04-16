|
|
Marie A. McGreevey
Marie A. McGreevey, 90 of Brick passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial said later. Memorial donations may be made to Jersey Shore Animal Center 185 Brick Blvd. Brick NJ 08723. To read complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020