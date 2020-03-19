|
Marie A. O'Reilly (nee Halpin), 81, of the Whiting section of Manchester Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on March 18 after an extended illness.
From Dublin, Ireland, Marie immigrated to the United States in 1966. She lived and raised her family in Woodbridge Township before moving to Whiting in 1995. During the time in Woodbridge, Marie was a stay-at-home mom, before returning to work in the payroll department of Supermarkets General Corporation. She enjoyed gardening, music, travel and spending time with family and friends.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Tim, parents Margaret and Patrick Halpin, sisters Eileen Whelan and Patsy Hannon and brother Anthony. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret O'Reilly (Lawrenceville, NJ), Siobhan O'Reilly and Colleen Barnes (Robert) (all of Simpsonville, SC) and three beloved grandchildren: Dominic, Molly and Max. She is survived by her siblings: Margaret Sheary (Matt) (Keyport, NJ), John (Bernie), Doreen Cullivan and Gerry (Helen) (all of Dublin, Ireland), Frank (Frances) (Corfu, Greece), Pauline (Sheffield, England), and Patrick (Patricia) Duluth, GA); cherished sisters- and brothers-in-law; Tom and Anne O'Reilly, Rose O'Reilly, Mae O'Reilly and Sr. Maura O'Reilly (all Ireland), Sr. Sheila O'Reilly, Bob Kohle (both England), Tom Whelan (Australia) and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends for whom she cared so much. This week, countless people noted that she was the kindest person they ever met, and all who knew her well said she was the best friend they ever had.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Gurpreet S. Lamba and his Toms River staff, and the infusion nurses at Community Medical Center, for the professional, gentle and kind care they provided to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 - please write Food Pantry in memory of Marie O'Reilly in check's memo line.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting on Monday, March 23rd at 10:45 a.m. Visitation will be held at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, beginning at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral mass. Interment will be private. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020