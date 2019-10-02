|
Marie A. Senopole
Colts Neck - Marie A. Senopole, 86, of Colts Neck, passed away early Friday, September 27th at her home in Colts Neck.
Marie was born and raised in Newark, NJ. At 16 years old she went on a blind date and met the love of her life Arthur. Two years later at age 18, the two were married and the rest is history. They moved to Cliffwood beach and had 2 children then they moved around a few places to finally settle in Colts Neck with a third child.
Marie's passion was antiquing, she would read every book she could so she could learn more for her passion. There wasn't a garage sale around she would miss. She was also an expert seamstress who spent countless hours painstakingly restoring antique linens to their original glory. Marie was also an accomplished roller skater, competing in roller skating dance competitions. She had a true talent and pursued it for many years and made many friends along the way.
Marie is predeceased by her son Arthur Senopole Jr.
Marie is survived by her loving husband Arthur Senopole, her children Anna Testa of Nevada, and John and his wife Carolyn Senopole of Howell, her many grandchildren and her brother Salvatore Gagliardi.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, October 5th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
To send a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Marie's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019