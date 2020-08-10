Marie Ann Wicker
West Long Branch - Marie Ann Wicker, 91, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her son, Robert Wicker in 1997.
Surviving are her 3 children, Linda Davis, Charles Wicker and Michelle Ann Wicker; sister, Annette Walters; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, August 13 1:30 pm at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
.