Marie Ann Wicker
Marie Ann Wicker

West Long Branch - Marie Ann Wicker, 91, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert Wicker in 1997.

Surviving are her 3 children, Linda Davis, Charles Wicker and Michelle Ann Wicker; sister, Annette Walters; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, August 13 1:30 pm at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
