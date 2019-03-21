|
Marie Antoinette Franceschini
Neptune Township - Marie Antoinette (nee Cortez) Franceschini, 85 of Neptune Township passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.
Born in Hazleton, Pa. she had resided briefly in Spring Lake Heights and then in Wall Township for 36 years before recently moving to Neptune.
Marie was a devout Catholic and longtime Communicant of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt. She was a diehard football fan and Philadelphia Eagle's fan. She loved going to the boardwalk and on road trips with her husband.
She was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Mary ( nee Costabile) Cortez and her 4 siblings Joseph and Francis Cortese, Genevieve Pacelli and Ann Petrone.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 59 years Mark J. Franceschini, Ed.D, former Superintendent of Wall Township schools, and her devoted children Mark Franceschini of Union Bridge, MD. and Maria Franceschini of Manasquan and her 3 cherished grandchildren Rebecca Kovacs, and Miranda and Olivia Franceschini and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt, NJ 08750. Please go directly to the Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Meridian Hospice, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019