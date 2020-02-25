|
Marie Bayerlein
Freehold - Marie L. Bayerlein, 74, passed away at Applewood Estates on February 24, 2020. She was born in Hasselt, Belgium and lived in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York before settling in Freehold nine years ago. Marie was a telephone operator at the law firm of White and Case in New York, NY before retiring.
She was predeceased by her parents Emil and Irma Bayerlein. Marie is survived by her sister Irma Cummings (Michael) and brother Karl Bayerlein (Terry). Funeral arrangements were made by the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020