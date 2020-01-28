|
Marie Butler
Bayville, NJ - Marie (nee Briganti) Butler, 74, of Bayville section of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick, NJ.
She was born in Manhattan, NY, moved to Perth Amboy, NJ, then Beachwood and Bayville, NJ collectively for the past 39 years.
Marie was a Principal Clerk with Ocean County Board of Social Services for many years before retirement.
In the community she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Beachwood Fire Company. Marie had a love of crafting and cooking, especially known by all for her homemade Pierogi's.
Predeceased by her loving husband and soulmate, Patrick Sr., her parents Michael and Olga Briganti, her sister Grace and her brother Mike.
Surviving is her daughter Jennifer Daley-Sommers and her husband David, her step-son Patrick Butler Jr., her sister and best friend, Carol Kennedy, her sister-in-laws Gudy Butler, Dorothy Briganti and Nancy Bossert, her grandchildren whom she loved and cherished; Sarah, Joshua, Kevin, and Patrick as well as many, many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday January 31, 2020 from 3-7pm with a Service at 4pm Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be Private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020