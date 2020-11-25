Marie C. Campbell
Forked River - Marie C. Campbell, nee Fernau, died peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Aristacare Rehab in Manchester, NJ. Marie was born in Bayonne, NJ on January 25, 1928. She was a devoted mother, a loving Grandmother, a kindhearted aunt and a caring friend. She will be missed.
She was predeceased by her parents William and Lottie Fernau as well as her two younger sisters, Florence Lesinski and Barbara Lanner. After living in Bayonne, the family moved to Linden, NJ where Marie graduated Linden High in 1945. After graduation, Marie worked at various jobs including being a Barbizon Model in New York City. After living in Linden, her family moved to Colonia where she would reside until her marriage to Thomas Campbell of Roselle, NJ in 1950. Marie then moved to Roselle Park, NJ where she and him would raise their two children, Kevin and Donna. In 1972, she and her family made the move to Forked River, NJ where she would reside for 48 years and would become active in the crafting community.
Marie was raised during the Great Depression and World War II so she learned early on how to be frugal and how to make a penny last. Her parents were hard working people who taught her about work ethic and not living beyond one's means. She taught herself to sew at a young age and even made her own wedding dress on a treadle machine to save money. Marie always had a needle and thread nearby to make and mend clothes for her family and later, she would make quilts and dolls to be sold as her livelihood. Her hands were never idle. She was an avid gardener, baker, loved to wallpaper and paint and reuse anything that was going to be thrown out. Marie also loved to dance fox trots, waltzes and the jitterbug to any kind of music. I know she's dancing now!
She is survived by her two children, Kevin of Puerto Rico and Donna of Point Pleasant, NJ. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Jeanmarie and her husband, Christian Brillante, Virginia, Christopher Perry and his wife Kari, Virginia, Jeffrey Perry, Point Pleasant, Kyle Campbell, Florida, Casey Campbell, New York City, and Caleb Campbell, Florida as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marie will be laid to rest on Monday, November 30th at 1:00 PM at Good Luck Cemetery in Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
which she supported throughout her life. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River.