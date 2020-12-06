Marie Chase
Neptune - It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our Mother, Marie on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was 94 years old. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Neptune, NJ and the second oldest of 13 children. Avid in crochet, Marie donated numerous handmade baby blankets throughout the years to Madonna house in Neptune NJ. She worked for Carrol Dress in Neptune City, NJ, where she was an amazing seamstress for many years. She was a life long parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park, NJ. She is predeceased by her loving husband Jay in 1993. Along with her parents Joseph and Rose (Apicilla) Fariello, Marie is also predeceased by her siblings Viola Havens, Rose Claffey, Jenny Lewis and Tony Fariello. Her surviving siblings are Madeline Fortunato, Julie Chasey, Rita Morello, Annie Czarnik, Louise Palmer, Frank Fariello, Alfonse Fariello and Joseph Fariello, along with a large family of nieces and nephews. Marie leaves us, her loving children, Rosemarie & Michael Donovan Jr, Linda & Kevin Devlin and Michael & Missy Chase, all of Neptune. She was "Grandma" to many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved dearly. Grandma was famous for her cooking, with her lasagna and meatballs that were requested often. Forever in our hearts. Rest easy Mom, for you will be the wind beneath our wings…. until we meet again. We love you. Entombment will be at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. Due to covid, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Please see www.ElyFuneralHome.com
for upcoming details.