Toms River - Marie DiNapoli 83 of Lake Ridge Community, Toms River died at home on Thursday July 11, 2019. Born in Irvington, she resided in Union for 37 years before moving to Toms River 17 years ago. She retired in 2001 after 15 years with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bridgewater. She enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping at Lord & Taylors, meeting the Angels for dinner. A great cook and loved her sweets; she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is predeceased by sisters, Bruna Iaria and Ann Hollywood. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Daniel, sons, Daniel Jr (Karen) and Thomas (Melissa), sister, Isabel Tomae and 4 grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Jacob and Noah. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 10:30 AM at St Mary's Church, Lakewood with interment to follow at St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's of NJ 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203 Roseland, NJ 07068.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019