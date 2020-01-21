Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Gerace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Gerace


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Gerace Obituary
Marie E. Gerace

Brick, NJ - Marie E. Gerace, 97, of Brick, NJ, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020 at her son's residence in Pottsville, PA. Marie was born May 12, 1922 in Cressona, PA and was the daughter of John and Marie Grace. Marie was married to her husband, Joseph Gerace, from 1949 until the time of his death in 1994. Marie was also preceded in death by her two brothers, John W. Grace and Commander Robert F. Grace.

Marie is survived by her son, Joseph M. Gerace and his wife Jean, Pottsville, PA; son, John, Red Bank, NJ; daughter, Germaine Frey and her husband, Mark, Brick, NJ, granddaughters, Marie Frey & Danielle Frey, sisters, Geraldine Freeman, Pine Grove, PA, Florence Gordon, Ocala, Florida and several nephews and nieces.

Marie was a loving, compassionate person who always put family first. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Marie was an avid sports fan, truly enjoying watching baseball (big Yankee fan) and football games. She enjoyed travelling with family, nature shows, reading and spending time with her good friend, "Ruby". Marie worked for over 30 years as a manager at Macy's Department Store in Eatontown, NJ.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday January 24, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Marie's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -