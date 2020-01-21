|
|
Marie E. Gerace
Brick, NJ - Marie E. Gerace, 97, of Brick, NJ, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020 at her son's residence in Pottsville, PA. Marie was born May 12, 1922 in Cressona, PA and was the daughter of John and Marie Grace. Marie was married to her husband, Joseph Gerace, from 1949 until the time of his death in 1994. Marie was also preceded in death by her two brothers, John W. Grace and Commander Robert F. Grace.
Marie is survived by her son, Joseph M. Gerace and his wife Jean, Pottsville, PA; son, John, Red Bank, NJ; daughter, Germaine Frey and her husband, Mark, Brick, NJ, granddaughters, Marie Frey & Danielle Frey, sisters, Geraldine Freeman, Pine Grove, PA, Florence Gordon, Ocala, Florida and several nephews and nieces.
Marie was a loving, compassionate person who always put family first. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Marie was an avid sports fan, truly enjoying watching baseball (big Yankee fan) and football games. She enjoyed travelling with family, nature shows, reading and spending time with her good friend, "Ruby". Marie worked for over 30 years as a manager at Macy's Department Store in Eatontown, NJ.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday January 24, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Marie's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020