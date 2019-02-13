Marie E. Hebeler



Jackson, NJ -



Marie E. Hebeler (Luisi), 84 of Jackson, NJ died on Monday February 11, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ she lived in Orange, NJ before moving to Jackson in 1959. She had also been a summer resident of Midway Beach since the 1950's. Marie and her husband Fred owned and operated Land O' Pines Mobile Home Park in Jackson since 1959. She was a parishioner of the Union Church of Seaside Park, a member of the Red Hat Society and was active at Lakewood Presbyterian Church. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Elizabeth and her daughter Marcia Beth. Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years Fred. Three sons and their wives; Brett and Laura of Howell, NJ, Craig and Pauline of Cream Ridge, NJ Matthew and Kristy of Cream Ridge, NJ. A brother Peter F. and a sister Deborah Cherry. 8 Grandchildren; Dawn, Dana, Andrew and his wife Brianna, Craig Jr. Dillon, Sabrina, Matthew Jr. and Olivia. Family and friends are invited to attend the Viewing on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals DeBow Chapel 150 West Veterans Hwy, Jackson, NJ. The Funeral Service will be on Friday at 10am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. Donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary