Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Allenhurst - Marie E. Pizzulli, 97 of Allenhurst, NJ entered into eternal life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ where she met her husband. Together the moved to Maywood, NJ and next to Wood-Ridge, NJ where she raised her family. She then came to Allenhurst in 1997.

Mrs. Pizzulli was a devoted wife and mother of her two children.

Mrs. Pizzulli was pre-deceased by her husband, Anthony, a son; Daniel R. Pizzulli, her parents; Rocco and Lucia Bongarzone, a daughter; Janice Pizzulli, her brother, Frank and sister, Fran. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Amy Pizzulli and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM and attend funeral services at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 7th Ave. #200, NY, NY. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ.

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019
