Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St Joseph's Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Wolff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie E. Wolff Obituary
Marie E Wolff

Toms River - Marie E Wolff 71 of Toms River passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she resided in Toms River since 1979. She loved the ocean and the beach and spending time at the "Camp Big Dog" lake house in the Poconos. She enjoyed loud music and dancing and decorating for the holidays especially Halloween and Christmas. She was an avid fan and supporter of the Eagles and her sons' musical passions. Embracing all people and ethnicities, she hosted exchange students and lovingly included all into her family and heart. Marie was best known for her love and compassion for those in need and her steadfast love and loyalty to her family and friends. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Ralph, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael & Julie and David & Nisha, grandchildren Ryan, Meagan and Jaxon and sister, Trish Hall. Visitation is Wednesday 9-11 AM with a Funeral Liturgy at Noon at St Joseph's Church, Toms River, and interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now