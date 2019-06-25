|
|
Marie E Wolff
Toms River - Marie E Wolff 71 of Toms River passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she resided in Toms River since 1979. She loved the ocean and the beach and spending time at the "Camp Big Dog" lake house in the Poconos. She enjoyed loud music and dancing and decorating for the holidays especially Halloween and Christmas. She was an avid fan and supporter of the Eagles and her sons' musical passions. Embracing all people and ethnicities, she hosted exchange students and lovingly included all into her family and heart. Marie was best known for her love and compassion for those in need and her steadfast love and loyalty to her family and friends. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Ralph, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael & Julie and David & Nisha, grandchildren Ryan, Meagan and Jaxon and sister, Trish Hall. Visitation is Wednesday 9-11 AM with a Funeral Liturgy at Noon at St Joseph's Church, Toms River, and interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019