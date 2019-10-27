Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's RC Church
165 Bethany Rd.
Holmdel, NJ
Marie E. Woodruff Obituary
Marie E. Woodruff

Hazlet - Marie E. Woodruff, 102, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2019. She was born in Newark, and lived with her granddaughter in Hazlet for many years. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Hazlet Board of Ed for over 25 years. She loved animals and especially adored her dogs.

Surviving is her granddaughter, Kelly Duff of Hazlet.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt "Ted" Woodruff; sons, Michael Duff, and Dennis Duff.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Benedict's RC Church, 165 Bethany Rd., Holmdel. Burial will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
