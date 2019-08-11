|
|
Marie Elisa Gialanella
Brick - Marie Elisa Gialanella, 93, passed away January 31, 2019, in Florida. "Lee" was predeceased by her beloved Louis in 2007. She is survived by Stephen and Kelly, Regina and Jeff, Louis and Peggy, Joseph, John and Michelle; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., graveside St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, New Jersey for burial of Lee's cremains. A celebration of her life will follow at Louis' home.
"I've lived a life that's full....I did it my way."
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019