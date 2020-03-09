Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
705 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
Long Branch - Marie F. Boursiquot passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home in Long Branch, NJ surrounded by her loved ones. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8am at the Holy Spirit Church, 705 2nd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 with Father Paul officiating. The burial will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the . Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
