Marie F. Keenan
Brick - Longtime Brick resident Marie F. Keenan passed away November 6, 2019. Marie was age 82.
Marie was born on November 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Mary (Leach) Keenan. Marie spent her early childhood in Brooklyn before moving with her family to Hawthorne, New Jersey. Marie graduated from Hawthorne High School, then graduated from Montclair State College, cum laude, with a major in social studies and a minor in English. Marie later obtained a master's degree from New York University in Public Administration. During her working years Marie held numerous positions in the Passaic County Probation Department and was Chief Probation Officer for Hudson County.
Marie is survived by her brother Raymond Keenan and his wife Carol, her nephews John Keenan and his wife Rebecca Keenan, Michael Keenan; her niece Maureen Kahr and her husband Rob; her great nieces and nephews Taylor, Andrew, Patrick, and Colin Keenan and Justin Kahr.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019