Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Marie Keenan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Keenan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Keenan Obituary
Marie F. Keenan

Brick - Longtime Brick resident Marie F. Keenan passed away November 6, 2019. Marie was age 82.

Marie was born on November 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Mary (Leach) Keenan. Marie spent her early childhood in Brooklyn before moving with her family to Hawthorne, New Jersey. Marie graduated from Hawthorne High School, then graduated from Montclair State College, cum laude, with a major in social studies and a minor in English. Marie later obtained a master's degree from New York University in Public Administration. During her working years Marie held numerous positions in the Passaic County Probation Department and was Chief Probation Officer for Hudson County.

Marie is survived by her brother Raymond Keenan and his wife Carol, her nephews John Keenan and his wife Rebecca Keenan, Michael Keenan; her niece Maureen Kahr and her husband Rob; her great nieces and nephews Taylor, Andrew, Patrick, and Colin Keenan and Justin Kahr.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -