Marie F. Perruso Brown
Sayreville - Marie F. Perruso Brown, age 91 of Sayreville, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, she has lived in Sayreville for the past 53 years. Before her retirement, Marie worked for the Sayreville Office on Aging for 30 years. She started as an omnibus driver and then came continued in transportation scheduling and then eventually as a Medicaid counselor. She was very active with the Sayreville Seniors and could always be found helping anyone and everyone who came into the Sayreville Seniors building. Her bright smile and positive attitude made Marie a true joy to be around. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy.
She is predeceased by her husband William in 2013 and her brother James Perruso.
Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Michael Guerrieri, James & Barbara Guerrieri, Luanne & Charles Trpisovsky, Gina & James Garrison, Christine & Richard DiPadova, Billie Jo & Andrew Parisio, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, her brother Anthony A. Perruso and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ, will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.
A private funeral mass and burial will take place on Monday.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Thank you. Completed arrangements, directions and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.