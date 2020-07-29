Marie F. Suchorski



Surf City - Marie F. Suchorski (nee Bachet), age 90, of Surf City passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Marie was born in Jersey City and was formerly of South Amboy before moving to Surf City in the 1970's. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Marie was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and doing crossword puzzles.



Marie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2014 and her sisters, Jean Pavlisko and Louise Billard. She is survived by her niece, Peggie her husband Mike Cutter and her nephew Richard and his wife Diana Pavlisko along with many loving family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Pines, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Beachview Ave., Manahawkin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels America, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202 in Marie's memory.









