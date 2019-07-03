|
Marie "Mary" Field
Jackson - Marie "Mary" Field, 78, of Jackson passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn and had lived in East Brunswick and Farmingdale before settling in Jackson in 2000. Along with her husband, Mary was the founder of their family business, Tomar Industries, in 1968. She was known for her witty personality and spent her golden years on the golf course at Westlake in Jackson. Mary loved to golf and won the club championship with three holes in one. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong and bowling.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Luigia Catalano; brother, Augie Catalano; sisters, Nonnie DeZego and Rosie Armao; and son-in-law, Kenneth C. Whalen. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Field, Sr. of Jackson; children, Thomas Field, Jr. and his wife, Tiffany of Freehold Township, Joann Ives and her husband, Chris of Freehold Township, Lisa Whalen and her significant other, Fran Lavan of Jackson, and Terri Goodlow and her husband, Troy of Millstone; grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Courtney, Kate, Devan, Karlie, Alexa, John, Julia, and Thomas III; great grandchildren, Sophia, Sienna, and Arianna; and sisters, Fanny Labisi and her husband, Salvatore of Brooklyn and Josephine Priola of Staten Island.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. For those who desire, donations may be made in Mary's name to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit
www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019