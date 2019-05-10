|
|
Marie Fitzpatrick
Kenilworth - Marie Fitzpatrick, 92, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Born and raised Newark, NJ, Marie moved to Kenilworth, NJ with her husband George and young family in 1963. Marie was a proud and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A true Italian mom, Marie, loved to make everyone smile while enjoying her homemade sought after delicacies. Her famous meatballs, lasagnas, and apple pie will be missed and her homemade cookies were so delicious she was known in some circles as Grandma Cookies. She will forever be in our hearts.
Predeceased by her husband George and granddaughter Lisa Vasselli, Marie is survived by her children, daughter Lorraine Pacilli and husband Michael, sons George Fitzpatrick his partner Denise Miranda & her daughter Victoria, Dennis Fitzpatrick and his wife Diane, James Fitzpatrick and his wife Kim. Cherished grandchildren, Trisha Sullivan & her husband Richard, William Pacilli, Michelle Loomis and her husband Anthony, Ron Vasselli, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Karly Fitzpatrick as well as 9 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Larry Ditta & sister Frances Bianca.
Marie's life will be celebrated in a private service for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019