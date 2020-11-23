Marie "Connie" Flannery
Oakhurst - Marie "Connie" Flannery, age 81 of Oakhurst, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. Born and raised in Manhattan, she moved to Oakhurst 60 years ago. She was a computer board inspector at EAI for over 40 years. Connie was a parishioner of St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2018 and her brother Steve Gambino in 2004. Surviving is her daughter Lori Flannery of Tinton Falls; her sister Rae Harris of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Todd Messer and Jim Messer and his wife Nikki and two great grandchildren, Milo and Remi.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 pm at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneral home.com
