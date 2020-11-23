1/1
Marie "Connie" Flannery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie "Connie" Flannery

Oakhurst - Marie "Connie" Flannery, age 81 of Oakhurst, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. Born and raised in Manhattan, she moved to Oakhurst 60 years ago. She was a computer board inspector at EAI for over 40 years. Connie was a parishioner of St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2018 and her brother Steve Gambino in 2004. Surviving is her daughter Lori Flannery of Tinton Falls; her sister Rae Harris of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Todd Messer and Jim Messer and his wife Nikki and two great grandchildren, Milo and Remi.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 pm at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneral home.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Damiano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved