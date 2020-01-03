Services
Southport, NC - Marie Green of Southport NC and formerly of Toms River NJ passed away on December 24,2019. Marie was a retired nurse and volunteer at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Preceding her in death was her loving husband Irv Green. She is survived by her sister Joann Morbee, and brother Bill Vincent and wife Pat, her 4 children, Pat Genovese and husband Paul, Tom Green and wife Debbie, Lynn DiPaola and husband Steve, Dave Green, grandchildren: Patti Motley and husband Michael, Heather Greene and husband Jim, Tara Evans and husband James, Amanda Woodford and husband Bernie, Micheal Green and wife Melissa, Lindsay Hanfield and husband Kevin, Julie Fallon and husband Mike, and eight loving great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Toms River, NJ. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
