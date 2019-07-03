Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
Resources
Marie J. Margadonna Obituary
Marie J Margadonna

Manchester - Marie J. Margadonna 72 of Renaissance, Manchester died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Staten Island, NY for 20 years, before moving to Manchester 15 years ago. She taught at PS #52, Brooklyn for 34 years prior to her retirement 20 years ago. She was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. In Renaissance, she belonged to the Women's Club, the Italian-American Club, the Brooklyn and Staten Island Clubs, and the Traveling Bocce Ball Club. She also loved animals. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Sammy Margadonna, a son, Guy Decatrel of Old Bridge, a step-daughter, Julieann Fox of Middletown, a step-son, Anthony Margadonna of Middletown, a sister, Linda Galecki of Montgomery, NY, and 2 grandchildren, Serena Decatrel and Amber Fox. Visitation is Friday 2-6 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 9:30 am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019
