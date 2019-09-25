|
Marie J. Snyder
Eatontown - Marie J. Snyder, (nee Hennessey), 96, of Eatontown passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. Mrs. Snyder was born in Long Branch, NJ, graduated from Long Branch High School in June 1941 and moved to Eatontown in 1955. She was a communicant of St. Dorothea's R.C. Church, Eatontown, a member of Central Railroad of New Jersey Veteran Employees Assoc., and a member and Past President of Red Bank Chapter of Deborah Hospital Foundation. She was employed in the Executive Offices of the Central Railroad Company of New Jersey, starting on September 16, 1941 and the Passenger & Operating Departments of Conrail and New Jersey Transit, retiring in 1983 as Executive Secretary to the Assistant Vice President-Operations, N.J. Transit, located in their Hoboken Terminal, Hoboken.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Long Branch Police Sergeant Edward Hennessey and Marie Sailiez Hennessey, her only sibling, brother, Edward Hennessey Jr, her first husband, Charles J. O'Neill, Jr. who died in 1972, her second husband Harry S. Snyder, Jr., who died in 1994, a niece Dawn Marie Palmer who died in 2018.
Surviving are nieces Jodi Lynn Hennessey & Jean Lisa Hennessey, both of Atlantic Highlands, nephews, Edward Charles Hennessey, N. Carolina, David Jon Hennessey of Delaware, and Erick William Hennessey of Atlantic Highlands, stepson, Richard G. Snyder of Inverness, FL, step daughter, Nancy A. Snyder, St. Petersburg, Fl and several step grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O.Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or to www.deborahfoundation.org
A Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019