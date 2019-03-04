|
|
Marie Kane Hanisch
Oceanport - Marie Kane Hanisch, 77, of Oceanport, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She was born June 20, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Edward L. Kane and Marie Dunn Kane.
Marie graduated from the University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science in 1973 and then went to Brookdale Community College and Chubb Institute to obtain a degree in computer programming in 1990. She worked as a social worker; for the City of New York and then as a computer programmer for MarketSource in Cranberry before retiring.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Paul Hanisch, Jonas V. Narbutas and Gerard Eugene Mayer and brothers, Edward L. Kane, Jr., Brian Kane, Gregory Kane and Kevin Kane.
Marie enjoyed swimming, gardening, sewing, walking her dogs and spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Michele Ciacma (Peter), granddaughter, Natalie Ciacma; brothers, John Kane (Diane) and Timothy Kane; sisters, Katherine and Susan Kane and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass 11 am will be offered on Thursday morning at St. Michael's Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068. Please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 4, 2019