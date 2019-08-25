Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Arrive at the funeral home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Visitation RC Church
730 Lynnwood Ave.
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. Bohn


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie L. Bohn Obituary
Marie L. Bohn

Brick - Marie L. Bohn (nee DeLuca), 98, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at her home in Brick Township. Born in Sykesville, PA, on May 19. 1921, she later lived in Newark and Irvington. She worked as a secretary at various locations including Krueger Brewing Co. in Newark, NJ and New Jersey Transit in Irvington, NJ. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She had a passion for cooking with love and entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed being active in her Lions Head South community which included playing golf, cards, and membership in the Lions Head South Women's Club.

Marie is predeceased by her loving husbands Louis Orlando and Clifford Bohn, 8 brothers and sisters, and 28 brother and sister-in-laws. Surviving are her son Dr. Louis Orlando and wife Clara; daughter Lucia Orlando Nitti and husband Dr. Joseph; granddaughter Amanda Nitti Jimenez and husband Lorgio and granddaughter Allison Nitti. Also surviving are stepdaughter Diane Criscuoli and husband Lou; stepson Ken Bohn and wife Susan; stepdaughter Kathy Hanover and husband Brad; stepgrandchildren Michael, Chris, Matt, Christine, Jennifer, Justin, and Kyle and their spouses and children.

Visitation will be Monday, August 26, at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River 08753 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 27, at the Church of the Visitation, 730 Lynnwood Ave., Brick Township, NJ 08723 with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, www.angelic.health. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now