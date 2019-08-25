|
|
Marie L. Bohn
Brick - Marie L. Bohn (nee DeLuca), 98, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at her home in Brick Township. Born in Sykesville, PA, on May 19. 1921, she later lived in Newark and Irvington. She worked as a secretary at various locations including Krueger Brewing Co. in Newark, NJ and New Jersey Transit in Irvington, NJ. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She had a passion for cooking with love and entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed being active in her Lions Head South community which included playing golf, cards, and membership in the Lions Head South Women's Club.
Marie is predeceased by her loving husbands Louis Orlando and Clifford Bohn, 8 brothers and sisters, and 28 brother and sister-in-laws. Surviving are her son Dr. Louis Orlando and wife Clara; daughter Lucia Orlando Nitti and husband Dr. Joseph; granddaughter Amanda Nitti Jimenez and husband Lorgio and granddaughter Allison Nitti. Also surviving are stepdaughter Diane Criscuoli and husband Lou; stepson Ken Bohn and wife Susan; stepdaughter Kathy Hanover and husband Brad; stepgrandchildren Michael, Chris, Matt, Christine, Jennifer, Justin, and Kyle and their spouses and children.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River 08753 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 27, at the Church of the Visitation, 730 Lynnwood Ave., Brick Township, NJ 08723 with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, www.angelic.health. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019