Marie L. (nee Fischer) Giunco
Wall Township - Marie Louise (nee Fischer) Giunco, 78, of Wall Township passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marie was born in Long Branch, lived in West Allenhurst and Avon before moving to Wall Twp for the past 55 years.
She was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and the Stuart School of Business.
She was a devout Communicant of St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake.
Marie was an active and longtime member of the Spring Lake Golf Club. She participated in and won many events at the club. She and her husband Victor enjoyed the friendship of many of the other members.
Marie was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Adelina (nee Carbone) Fischer.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 56 years Victor J. Giunco, her 3 devoted daughters Gina Newman CPA and husband Walter of Wall Twp., Carolyn Kvalo CPA and husband Roy of Wall Twp., and Mary Jo Giunco of Tinton Falls, her dear sister Joann Fischer of West Allenhurst, and her 5 cherished grandchildren Jeffrey Newman, Brendan Newman and wife Adrian, Shannon Newman, Victoria Romanowski and Sabrina Kvalo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Entombment in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Sisters Academy of New Jersey, 1416 Springwood Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 in memory of Marie.
**Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. To offer condolences to the Giunco family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com