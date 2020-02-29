|
Marie Longo
Tinton Falls, NJ -
Christine Marie Longo was welcomed into heaven on February 28, 2020. Her husband Tom was waiting for her with a big smile and an even bigger hug.
Christine was born on May 13, 1952 in Erie, PA. She was an inspiration to those who knew her. She taught us all some very valuable life lessons: to never give up despite your circumstances, to always tell those around you how much you love them, and to live each day with gratitude. She was her happiest when she was making homemade crafts with her grandchildren, hanging out with family, and playing the slots in Atlantic City. Her strength inspired those around her to always persevere. Her smile could light up a room - but nothing could make her smile bigger than some homemade Italian food.
Christine was a lover of elephants, which makes sense because they are considered to be a symbol of luck, strength, and compassion. She was lucky enough to have a beautiful life here on earth, surrounded every day by those she loved so much. She had the strength to overcome any obstacle thrown her way with grace. Her compassion shined through each day by the kindness and respect she showed everyone she came in contact with. She will be so deeply missed, because she was so incredibly loved.
Christine is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas Peter Longo II; parents, Patsy E. Morabito and Rose M. Morabito; sibling Patrick Morabito. Christine is survived by her children, Thomas Peter Longo III and wife Nicole Longo; Andrew Longo and his wife Meghan Longo; brother, Joseph Morabito and wife Lois Morabito; sister in law Ginny Morabito. She was a proud grandparent to Colette Longo and Thomas Peter Longo IV.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Justin the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National MS Society. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020