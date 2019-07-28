Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Marie Simko
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha’s Roman Catholic Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
Marie M. Simko


1934 - 2019
Marie M. Simko Obituary
Marie M. Simko

Brick Twp - Marie Simko, 84, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. Marie was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from St. Vincents Academy. She was a business woman and co-owner of Uniforms by Simco. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Marie was predeceased by her husband Steven Simko in October of 1990. Surviving are her three children, Karen Husband, Steven Simko, and Jonathan Simko, son-in-law Stephen Husband, Joanne Donilowski, and grandchildren John and Alexandra Husband. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Bonnie Tallagnon, sister Constance Andreach, brother Richard and sister-in-law Jean Tallagnon, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church in Point Pleasant, NJ on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 am. Condolences can be sent to www.jerseyshorecreamation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
