Colts Neck - Marie Mairs, nee Bailey, 87, of Colts Neck, NJ passed away Saturday, November 21st at home with her husband, Jack, by her side.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 23, 1932, Marie graduated from Bishop McDonald High School. She moved to Matawan in 1964. From 1989 to 2010 she and her husband split their time between Scottsdale, Arizona and her home in Matawan. She moved to Colts Neck in 2017.
Marie was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's, Keyport for many years volunteering her time to their causes. She also volunteered for the school and at local hospitals. She enjoyed spending her time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She loved her home and hosting holidays with her family, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, her most favorite holiday. She showed her love for her family by cooking for every occasion as cooking was her hobby. Anyone who entered her home, no matter what time would be fed a meal. She enjoyed traveling and she took great pride in her home and feels her greatest accomplishment was raising her four children.
She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family. She was the wind beneath their wings.
Surviving is her husband of 68 years, Jack; her daughter Eileen Cimino and her husband Vincent, Toms River, NJ, her son, John Mairs and his wife Susan, Matawan, NJ, her daughter Claire Stamler and her husband Alan, Greenville, SC and her daughter Maureen Finnegan and her husband Sean, Colts Neck, NJ; her 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
At the families request Marie will be privately cremated.
