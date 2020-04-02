|
Marie Micovic
Berkeley Township - On April Fool's Day, Marie (Nanny) Micovic "kicked the bucket" (her words) in the very wee hours of the morning at home surrounded by her family who ADORED every single nuance of who she was.
Marie was a Domestic Goddess but also kicked ass in her "career" as a hostess at "Perkins on the Circle" in the 80s and 90s and had more friends than the rest of the family put together. Seriously.
Her favorite "role" however was running circles around whomever happened to be in her home at the time. In typical Italian fashion she was always found shoving food down ones throat and would not take "No" for an answer. When Nanny put food in front of you, you ate it. If you did not leave her kitchen with "agita" her job was not done.
She loved to cook, bake, clean, laugh, love, travel and cook some more, just so she had more to clean. It was a legit hobby for her. She LOVED her family fiercely as well as her plethora of friends. She loved big. Nanny NEVER missed a party and there was always a wine glass in her hand. She also loved Atlantic City and claimed she liked the slots but really went for the shows. She left us at 85 with the bicep of a body builder and I realize now I never heard about a single show she saw.
Everybody who met her loved her, and she loved them right back. Nanny was a bit boy crazy and a professional flirt. It was an art. She was just so damn smooth about it. She could really work a room, and often did.
Nanny is survived by some foreign man she married 61 years ago after knowing him for only two weeks. By her side when she got hitched to said Yugoslavian was her lifetime friend LuLu. Their friendship was one for the record books. Sam the Slavic loved her with every fiber of his being, and they were practically attached at the hip. They would STILL get caught french kissing (her words again) when one walked into a room unannounced. Sam will miss her terribly. If you like to play chess, enjoy astronomy, or like to argue over politics please hit him up. He will and does talk to EVERYBODY.
She is also survived by her two stunningly beautiful and amazing daughters who may possibly be Mensa members. Maria Lutz and her husband Frank of Monroe Twp, and Cathy Toomanylastnamestolist and her fiancé Jeff Dostal of Lacey or Wall. You choose.
The light of her life were her two beautiful granddaughters Shaina Marie Hutton, and Erica Hutton. They were surely best buds and could often be found making silly snap chat filter videos. Their other favorite pastime was "Nanny Tuesdays." Dinner and entertainment provided by The Micovics. There was always a lot of food and wine, lots of stories and the occasional bread or plate toss (true story.) Also survived by her adopted and adored grandson Brandon Dalbora of New York City Glitz or Beachwood. Again, you choose.
Nanny adored her nephews Mike and John, the magician and the doctor and their lovely spouses Debbie (the one who doesn't cook) and Kathy. She also is survived by a huge extended family, both biological and by proxy. She had SOOOO many friends. In fact when we posted about her passing on Facebook she had 650 comments in two hours. If that is not "living your dash" then I don't know what is.
Nanny was the sunshine in the rain, her infectious smile was second to none. She is our most adored treasure and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. Thanks for the memories Mommy. "So Long" for now.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family on Saturday 4/4 and a celebration of life "rock star style" TBA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a , or carry out a random act of kindness in her memory. She would really love that.
Condolences and memories of Marie may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020