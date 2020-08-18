1/1
Marie Murray Coogan
Marie Murray Coogan

Avon By The Sea - Marie Murray Coogan, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home in Avon By The Sea. Born and raised in Jersey City, Marie resided in Westfield for many years before moving to Avon in 1995.

Mrs. Coogan had a profound faith and was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth's RC Church in Avon for many years.

Marie lived a very healthy life, she was devoted to her family and her friends. She also enjoyed Reading, baking, cooking, yoga and walks on the boardwalk.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. Coogan in 1996; her sisters Arlene Gathercole, Helen Dundon, and Joan Shaw and her brother, William Murray.

Surviving are her loving children, Maryelyn Chapman, Kathleen Calabro and late husband, Anthony, William Coogan and his wife, Janet, Meg Coogan and husband Douglas Blake; her sister-in-law, Catherine Flaherty Murray; her grandchildren, Kelly, Beth, Brian, Kelly and Patrick; great grandchildren Abby, Anthony, Cameo, Chloe, David, Dylan, Kate, Riley and William; as well as many nieces and nephews.

You are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-7 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Avon followed by the internment at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. Family and friends please meet at the church on Thursday.

**Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
