Marie P. Massaro
Ocean Twp. - Marie P. Massaro, Ocean Twp., NJ Marie P. Massaro, 86, of Ocean Township, entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born in Long Branch and resided in Oceanport before moving to Ocean in 2006. Mrs. Massaro was the cafeteria manager for the Oceanport Schools for many years and retired in 1992. She was also the manager for the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion and the Ocean Beach Club. Mrs. Massaro was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown. She was an avid chef and had a great passion for baking and was affectionately known as "the Cookie Lady". Mrs. Massaro was pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Mazza and her brothers, Bruno and Saverio Mazza. She is survived by her husband Salvatore T. Massaro, Jr.; 2 sons, Salvatore T. Massaro III and wife Anne Marie of Oceanport and Joseph D. Massaro and wife Carol of West Long Branch; her brothers, Joseph & wife Dorothy Mazza of Oceanport, Mario Mazza of Palm Beach, Fla. James & wife Cecilia Mazza of West Long Branch, Dominick & wife Nancy Mazza of Tinton Falls; sisters, Margaret Tuzzio of Palm City, Fla., Eleanor Calise & husband Thomas of The Villages, Fla., Santa DeCenzo & husband Peter of Colts Neck, Josephine Spalletta & husband Matthew of West Long Branch and Mary Ann Carbe & husband Vincent of Long Branch; grandchildren, Christopher & wife Allison, Marisa, Natalie & Joseph Massaro and a great-grandson, Christopher Massaro. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10 AM from St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown. Relatives & friends are invited to call at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Entombment will take place in Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019