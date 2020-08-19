Marie Petersen



Rumson - Marie Petersen, 99, passed away peacefully in her Rumson, New Jersey home on Friday August 14, 2020. Marie's extraordinary life spanned 3 continents and 2 centuries. Born in Australia to Dutch parents, then raised in England, Marie started her adult life in New York studying classical voice at The Juilliard School. Marie then met Raymond Charles Petersen and after a courtship under the bright lights of New York City, they married happily in 1940. Marie and Raymond retired to Rumson in 1980, after starting then selling a manufacturing business, and raising their two sons Eric and John in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Marie will be remembered by the many who loved her as generous by nature, kind in spirit, charming in her ways, and always truly caring of others. She was deeply involved in the lives of many other people. Marie opened her home to those she cared for, and her house usually had guests ranging from extended family to exchange students who later became close family friends. After WW II, Marie hosted Karl, a displaced person from Estonia. Beloved by the whole family, he died during his stay from his treatment in a prisoner of war camp.



Marie's interest in other people extended to the wider world, and she traveled extensively. Always curious about other cultures, she read voraciously, was a close follower of current events, and she cultivated a refined Asian art collection. In her later years, Marie was happiest in her home, where she was surrounded by those who loved her. In her last years, and particularly during the pandemic, she was cared for by Christine Donofrio, Nina Khaburzania, Kerry Ospermiller. and Steve Schulz.



Marie was predeceased by her husband Raymond, her sons Eric and John, and her sister Anne Alessandroni.



Marie is survived by her brother John van Dugteren (Evelyn) of Wanaque, New Jersey; her daughter-in-law Ellen Petersen of Stanfordville, New York; her grandchildren Max Petersen (Radhika Jones) of Brooklyn, New York, and Richard Petersen (Caroline) of Mill Valley, California; and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Larkin, Toby and Finn; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memoriam to Tower Hill Botanic Garden, 11 French Drive, P.O. Box 598, Boylston, MA, 01505-0598.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store