Marie R. Young
Brick - Marie R. Young, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Marie resided in Roselle Park, NJ and then in Brick, NJ for the past 26 years.
A Roman Catholic, Marie was a proud parishioner of the Church of Epiphany in Brick, NJ. She was a homemaker who created a loving home and cherished her family, friends and God.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Andrew A. Young in 2008 and her daughter, Marie in 2017.
Surviving are her loving children, Andrew III and his wife, Marilyn, William and his wife, Linda, Loretta and her husband, John and Dorothy and her husband, James; her 10 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Andrea, Anthony, Debra, Nicolette, Evan, Dylan, Allison, Catherine and Joseph; her beautiful great-grandchildren, Emma and Cora.
Services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, NJ. In lieu of the current health crisis and state mandates, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2020