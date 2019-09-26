Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barnabas RC Church
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Wall - Marie Rose Bloomer, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Wall. Born and raised in Kearny, Marie Rose lived in Toms River for 35 years and spent the last five years at the Brandywine in Wall.

Mrs. Bloomer worked as a Dental Office Manager in Kearny for many years.

Marie Rose was a communicant of St. Barnabas RC Church in Bayville. She was an amazing artist and writer and in her younger years was a professional dancer. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter E. Bloomer, Sr. in 1992; her son, Jeffrey Bloomer in 1957; her son-in-law, Thomas VanNosdall and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Bloomer.

Surviving are her loving children, Patricia Osinski and her husband, John, Virginia Minnich, Walter E. Bloomer, Jr., Marie Rose Bloomer and her partner, William Watson and Donna VanNosdall; her brother, Thomas Joseph Walberg; her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held on Friday, September, 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 28th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barnabas RC Church, Bayville followed by the interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019
