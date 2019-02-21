|
Marie S. Rotondi
Lakewood - Marie S. Rotondi 94, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born and raised in New York City and resided for many years in Cliffside Park, NJ, where she raised her family with her beloved late husband Paul C. Rotondi (2015) to whom she was married for 69 years. She was a product of the N.Y.C. School system where she studied fashion design before she met Paul and was married on February 10, 1945. She was active in the Cliffside Park P.T.A., the Cliffside Park Little League Women's Auxillary, and the Hoboken Y.M.C.A. where she served as a Director and was active in the refurbishment of the building in the 1980's. Most important in her life was her family. She is survived by her daughter Mary-Frances Dougherty, her husband Robert and their son Robert Paul, and her son Charles A. Rotondi, his wife Patricia, their daughters Lisa M. Rotondi, her husband Anthony Sgro, Catherine Cote, her husband Joseph, and their son Paul L. Rotondi, his wife Rosa, and her 6 great grand-children Julia, James, Nina, Ava, Tristan and Alessandra. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Olga and Theresa Senatore as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins on the Rotondi and Senatore side, most of whom were originally from Cliffside Park. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Anthony and Frances Senatore, her brothers Frank, Andrew, and Anthony and her niece Donna Senatore, her sisters-in-law Marion Terranova and her husband Michael, Gloria DeLiso and her husband Louis, brother-in-law Frank Rotondi and his son Francis Lewis. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, on Friday February 22, 2019 from 5-9PM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, 247 Knox Ave., Cliffside Park on Saturday at 9AM. Entombment to follow in Madonna Mausoleum Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to: , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 would be appreciated. For more information please visit mccorrybrothers.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019