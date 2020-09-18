1/
Marie Sala Christensen
Marie Sala Christensen

Bayville - Marie Sala Christensen, 89, of Bayville, died peacefully on September 17, 2020, with her loving family at her bedside.

Born and raised in Bronx, New York, she was the 7th of 8 brothers and sisters. Marie and her husband lived for many years in South Hackensack before moving to Bayville in 1994. Marie is predeceased by her husband Albert C. Christensen and grandson Joshua.

Marie is survived by her loving sons, Albert and Keith, and by her cherished granddaughter Siobhan. She was the beloved Aunt Marie ("Auntie M") to 3 generations of nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2pm - 5pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Please meet at the funeral home at 9:30am before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
