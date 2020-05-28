Marie Santarella
Toms River - Marie Santarella (nee Ippolito) 97, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at home on her birthday.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she moved to Glen Rock, NJ in 1977 and then moved to Toms River in 1982.
Marie was a secretary with St. Johnsbury Trucking in Kearny, NJ for many years before retiring.
Marie was a former parishioner of St. Aloysius RC Church in Jersey City, NJ where she was Past President from 1978 to 1979 and committee member of the Rosary Society for many years. She was most recently a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Toms River.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Russell J. Helmstaedter Sr. in 1971 and her second husband Anthony J. Santarella Sr. in 2005, her daughter Lynne Tooman in 2000, her son Russell J. Helmstaedter Jr. in 2010 and her stepson and daughter-in law, Michael & Yvonne Santarella. She is also predeceased by her parents, Sebastiano & Mary Ippolito, brothers George, Louis, Angelo and Waldo & sisters Rose Foligno, Genevieve Tirone, Ann Bilotta and Angela Belladonna. Surviving are her loving daughter Robyn King and husband Thomas of Toms River , son-in-law James Tooman of Jersey City and stepson Anthony Santarella Jr. (wife Susan) of Staten Island, NY, grandchildren Amber Buckley (husband Peter), Christopher Cerchio (wife Shelby), Katie Lynne Mather (husband Tyler) and Thomas King (wife Christin) and great grandchildren, Zachary Lewis, Erin Bandy, Evan & Liam King, Adalyn Burke, and Mila & Parker Cerchio as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie was the heart of our family. She was a beautiful woman who possessed a rare gift of making everyone feel special. To know her was to love her and she will be truly missed.
The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Toms River - Marie Santarella (nee Ippolito) 97, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at home on her birthday.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she moved to Glen Rock, NJ in 1977 and then moved to Toms River in 1982.
Marie was a secretary with St. Johnsbury Trucking in Kearny, NJ for many years before retiring.
Marie was a former parishioner of St. Aloysius RC Church in Jersey City, NJ where she was Past President from 1978 to 1979 and committee member of the Rosary Society for many years. She was most recently a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Toms River.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Russell J. Helmstaedter Sr. in 1971 and her second husband Anthony J. Santarella Sr. in 2005, her daughter Lynne Tooman in 2000, her son Russell J. Helmstaedter Jr. in 2010 and her stepson and daughter-in law, Michael & Yvonne Santarella. She is also predeceased by her parents, Sebastiano & Mary Ippolito, brothers George, Louis, Angelo and Waldo & sisters Rose Foligno, Genevieve Tirone, Ann Bilotta and Angela Belladonna. Surviving are her loving daughter Robyn King and husband Thomas of Toms River , son-in-law James Tooman of Jersey City and stepson Anthony Santarella Jr. (wife Susan) of Staten Island, NY, grandchildren Amber Buckley (husband Peter), Christopher Cerchio (wife Shelby), Katie Lynne Mather (husband Tyler) and Thomas King (wife Christin) and great grandchildren, Zachary Lewis, Erin Bandy, Evan & Liam King, Adalyn Burke, and Mila & Parker Cerchio as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie was the heart of our family. She was a beautiful woman who possessed a rare gift of making everyone feel special. To know her was to love her and she will be truly missed.
The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 30, 2020.