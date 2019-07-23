|
|
Marie Taglialavore
Forked River - Marie G Taglialavore (nee Misita) age 86 of Forked River passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marie was born and raised in Elizabeth and had been a summer and weekend resident of Forked River from 1979 until moving there in 1998. She was the vice president of Lumbermens Mortgage Corporation in Union retiring in 1998. Marie was a past communicant of St. Anthony of Padua, Elizabeth and St. Pius the Tenth RC Church, Forked River. Marie loved to read and garden but her greatest passion was taking care of her grandchildren.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Tom in 2002. She is survived by two children; Rosanne and her husband Owen O'Donnell and Thomas J, Jr. and his wife Kathleen Taglialavore, four grandchildren; Erin, Michael, Tara and Hugh Jason, two great granddaughters Ava Rose and Gianna, her brother Lawrence Misita. She is also survived by many loving family and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and again on Thursday from 10:45-11:15am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. Pius the Tenth RC Church Entombment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731 or The Arc 815 Cedar Bridge Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701 in Marie's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019