|
|
Marie V. Jaeger
Neptune - Marie V. Jaeger, 88, of Neptune passed away at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Marie was born on August 27, 1931 in Neptune NJ, where she has been a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore. She was married to Walter Peter Jaeger (known as "Junie") in September of 1955 and spent the next 55 years together until his passing in 2010.
Marie worked at Fort Monmouth for over 35 years as a Program Assistant in the Product Integrity and Production Engineering Directorate. She received a Commanders Award for Civilian Service from Major General Gerard Brohm of the US Army in 1995. Years later, after Marie's retirement, she and Walter spent the winter months in South Florida for several years, enjoying the warm weather and new friends.
Marie enjoyed cooking, bowling and taking care of family and friends when in need. She loved to entertain. Her kitchen was her domain and she especially enjoyed hosting holiday dinners at her home in Neptune. She was a faithful member of Holy Innocents Church for over 60 years.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Walter Peter Jaeger, Jr., her parents Geraldo and Adeline Diglio and brothers, Ralph, Larry, and Angelo Diglio. She is survived by her beloved son Thomas Jaeger of Neptune and her brother, Jerry Diglio and his wife Peggy and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a visitation on Monday, January 13 from 3pm-7pm at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune. A funeral mass will be held 10:00am on Tuesday, January 14 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Entombment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020